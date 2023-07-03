From historic downtown Plymouth, Indiana, where the Lincoln Highway and Michigan Road cross the banks of the beautiful Yellow River, it's The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. It airs the first Monday of the month at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE.
The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: The Song Sisters
SongSisters - Sue Fink, Patti Shaffner, and Amy Dixon-Kolar - are award-winning singer/songwriter friends who discovered that their own distinctive styles blend together, creating something richer than the individual, and stronger as a whole. They delight in and celebrate each other’s music: each “sister” takes the lead on original songs, the others adding soaring harmonies and instrumentation. Audiences enjoy their diverse repertoire of original and thoughtfully chosen cover songs.