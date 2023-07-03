The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: The Song Sisters

SongSisters - Sue Fink, Patti Shaffner, and Amy Dixon-Kolar - are award-winning singer/songwriter friends who discovered that their own distinctive styles blend together, creating something richer than the individual, and stronger as a whole. They delight in and celebrate each other’s music: each “sister” takes the lead on original songs, the others adding soaring harmonies and instrumentation. Audiences enjoy their diverse repertoire of original and thoughtfully chosen cover songs.