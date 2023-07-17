Staff shakeup, admissions paused at troubled drug treatment center

In light of recent problems at its drug treatment center near Mishawaka, Tennessee-based Landmark Recovery said it’s made some changes.

The company still isn’t granting interviews but released a written statement saying that it has temporarily stopped admitting new patients until it “confirms that all staff meet our high standards.” Landmark’s statement says it also has fired its executive director and director of nursing.

The statement says the Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals and residential care providers, has inspected the facility and Landmark plans to soon release information on what the inspection found.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department last week asked state regulators to revoke Praxis Landmark Recovery’s license after three people have died of drug overdoses there since it opened in August. The department said between police and fire calls, the agencies have responded, on average, more than once a day to the center for a variety of calls.

Sheriff Bill Redman has issued a statement saying that the center’s staff have been so obstructive to police investigations at incidents reported there that many officers and detectives suspect staff are involved in drug trafficking to patients.

State regulators also have declined interview requests. But on Friday the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released a written statement saying that its Division of Mental Health and Addiction “has an open investigation and continues to review all reports we have received.”