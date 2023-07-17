© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Staff shakeup, admissions paused at troubled drug treatment center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
Signs outside Praxis Landmark Recovery warn residents not to trespass on neighboring properties. Police say nearby homes and businesses have complained about wandering Praxis patients on their property, and some businesses have hired security.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
/
Signs outside Praxis Landmark Recovery warn residents not to trespass on neighboring properties. Police say nearby homes and businesses have complained about wandering Praxis patients on their property, and some businesses have hired security.

In light of recent problems at its drug treatment center near Mishawaka, Tennessee-based Landmark Recovery said it’s made some changes.

The company still isn’t granting interviews but released a written statement saying that it has temporarily stopped admitting new patients until it “confirms that all staff meet our high standards.” Landmark’s statement says it also has fired its executive director and director of nursing.

The statement says the Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals and residential care providers, has inspected the facility and Landmark plans to soon release information on what the inspection found.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department last week asked state regulators to revoke Praxis Landmark Recovery’s license after three people have died of drug overdoses there since it opened in August. The department said between police and fire calls, the agencies have responded, on average, more than once a day to the center for a variety of calls.

Sheriff Bill Redman has issued a statement saying that the center’s staff have been so obstructive to police investigations at incidents reported there that many officers and detectives suspect staff are involved in drug trafficking to patients.

State regulators also have declined interview requests. But on Friday the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released a written statement saying that its Division of Mental Health and Addiction “has an open investigation and continues to review all reports we have received.”

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
