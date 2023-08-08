Person and dog found dead in Elkhart apartment fire

Elkhart firefighters found a person and a dog dead in a house fire Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m. firefighters were called to the 100 block of Myrtle Street, where they found fire shooting out the windows of a two-story duplex. The tenant in the back apartment had escaped without injury.

The 911 caller said a person and a dog were possibly still inside the front apartment, said David Cashwa, Chief of Operations with the Elkhart Fire Department. The first crew arrived in four minutes, before the first hose crew, and entered the apartment looking for the person. They found them quickly and pulled them outside but they already had died, Cashwa said.

“Testament to the fact that they were in an area that they probably shouldn’t have been in, safety-wise for them because they had a lot of melted gear and some damaged equipment, just due to the fact of they went into an extraordinarily superheated condition in order to try and make any kind of rescue if there was a possibility,” Cashwa said.

Cashwa said investigators weren’t yet releasing the victim’s name or gender until their family can be notified. The fire’s cause remains under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.