This WVPE Photo of the Week was taken by Walt Regan in the woods near Benton Township, Michigan. You would be forgiven if, at a glance, you thought you were looking at an underwater picture of clams. But no! These are oyster mushrooms, and the effect that sunlight gives them is rather fetching.

