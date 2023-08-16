© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend seeks volunteers, suggests advance booking for Fusion Fest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
This map shows how Howard Park will be set up for Fusion Fest, South Bend's reimagining of the Ethnic Festival, Sept. 9 and 10. The festival also will take over nearby streets.
Provided by City of South Bend
This map shows how Howard Park will be set up for Fusion Fest, South Bend's reimagining of the Ethnic Festival, Sept. 9 and 10. The festival also will take over nearby streets.

City of South Bend officials have finalized their plans for Fusion Fest, a reimagining of the Ethnic Festival, September Ninth and Tenth in Howard Park.

On Tuesday they announced that people interested in attending two of the planned events should reserve spots now if they want to avoid waiting in lines.

They’re also asking for volunteers to sign up to help with the entire festival.

One of those suggested advance booking events will be dragon boat rides in the St. Joseph River. The long, historic paddle boats are on loan from the Fort Wayne parks department. Admission is free.

The other event is a unique “food sessions” tasting experience, expected to take about 30 minutes, that costs $30. It’s being organized by Tous Les Jours, a Montreal-based art and design studio.

The park will be divided into areas for South America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Each area will have a stage.

Fusion Fest will feature over 100 food and artisan vendors, fireworks, Scottish Highland Games, and an around the world car show.

To register for the dragon boat and food sessions, to volunteer, and to see a line-up of vendors, performers and stage schedules planned, go to SBFusionFest.com.

