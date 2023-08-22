Urban trail to link downtown South Bend, Notre Dame campus

The city of South Bend is partnering with the University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend to build a so-called “urban trail” connecting the campus to the downtown. It will be designed for bicyclists, walkers and runners.

From downtown the trail will run from LaSalle Avenue east of the St. Joseph River, head north on Hill Street, northeast on South Bend Avenue and north on Notre Dame Avenue, ending at Angela Boulevard.

The path will take space away from the streets rather than existing sidewalks and tree lawns. That’s consistent with the city’s Smart Streets approach, which narrows driving lanes to make streets more user-friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians, says Jitin Kain, the city’s deputy public works director.

The city’s Board of Public Works Tuesday approved an agreement between the city, university and Visit South Bend to share the project’s budgeted $11.5 million cost. Visit South Bend generally is supposed to spend hotel tax money on things that generate hotel stays.

Kain says this project fits that mission.

“There’s certainly a hope that this draws tourists and visitors from downtown to campus, and vice versa, because it’s a fairly short connection between downtown and Notre Dame, and sometimes it’s just perceived as a very long connection,” Kain said. “By creating a more comfortable and safe passage for pedestrians and bicyclists, you allow that connectivity.”

The trail is projected to be finished by October of next year.