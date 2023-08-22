© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Urban trail to link downtown South Bend, Notre Dame campus

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT
A crew pours cement along LaSalle Avenue Tuesday as they build part of what will become a new "urban trail" connecting downtown South Bend to the University of Notre Dame campus.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A crew pours cement along LaSalle Avenue Tuesday as they build part of what will become a new "urban trail" connecting downtown South Bend to the University of Notre Dame campus.

The city of South Bend is partnering with the University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend to build a so-called “urban trail” connecting the campus to the downtown. It will be designed for bicyclists, walkers and runners.

From downtown the trail will run from LaSalle Avenue east of the St. Joseph River, head north on Hill Street, northeast on South Bend Avenue and north on Notre Dame Avenue, ending at Angela Boulevard.

The path will take space away from the streets rather than existing sidewalks and tree lawns. That’s consistent with the city’s Smart Streets approach, which narrows driving lanes to make streets more user-friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians, says Jitin Kain, the city’s deputy public works director.

The city’s Board of Public Works Tuesday approved an agreement between the city, university and Visit South Bend to share the project’s budgeted $11.5 million cost. Visit South Bend generally is supposed to spend hotel tax money on things that generate hotel stays.

Kain says this project fits that mission.

“There’s certainly a hope that this draws tourists and visitors from downtown to campus, and vice versa, because it’s a fairly short connection between downtown and Notre Dame, and sometimes it’s just perceived as a very long connection,” Kain said. “By creating a more comfortable and safe passage for pedestrians and bicyclists, you allow that connectivity.”

The trail is projected to be finished by October of next year.

Tags
WVPE News trailsbike trailurban trail
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott