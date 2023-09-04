Indiana State Police investigate inmate death in St. Joseph County Jail

The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. Sunday evening just before 6 PM, jail staff were alerted to a female inmate suffering from what is suspected to be a medical emergency.

Life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff until emergency medical technicians arrived. However, those efforts failed and the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.