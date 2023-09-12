© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Dowagiac hobby pilot still missing in experimental plane

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Richard B. "Dick" Martin's Sonex kit-built experimental plane parked at Dowagiac Municipal Airport. Martin has been missing since he flew the plane from the airport Sunday morning.
Richard B. "Dick" Martin's Sonex kit-built experimental plane parked at Dowagiac Municipal Airport. Martin has been missing since he flew the plane from the airport Sunday morning.
Dowagiac Police Department

Police and volunteers continued Tuesday looking for Richard Martin, the 82-year-old pilot whose plane disappeared Sunday.

Sunday began like most others for Martin. He and his wife drove to Dowagiac Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. Their routine was for Martin to fly around the area for a couple hours while his wife waits at the airport for his return.

But he never returned.

Dowagiac police have asked Michigan State Police, the Civil Air Patrol, the FAA and U.S. Air Force to help search for the plane by air, and those efforts continued Tuesday.

Martin was flying an experimental fixed-wing, single-engine Sonex plane, one that he built from a kit in 2005, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Radar indicate Martin flew north of Dowagiac, into Van Buren County. Much of the ground search is happening there. Martin didn’t file a flight plan, and he usually doesn’t do so, said Dowagiac Deputy Police Chief Kevin Roman.

“We’ve had some tips that came in that mentioned a low-flying plane, or a plane that’s flying erratically,” Roman said. “But nothing of the sort of, ‘I saw the plane physically crash.’ We’ve heard nothing of that sort of nature.”

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
