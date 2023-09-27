© 2023 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 32: Sophia Goodman, Anthony Bruno and Cameron Tomasbi.

Published September 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT
Left: Sophia Goodman. Center: Anthony Bruno. Right: Cameron Tomasbi
Photos provided by Sophia Goodman, Anthony Bruno and Cameron Tomasbi
Left: Sophia Goodman Center: Anthony Bruno Right: Cameron Tomasbi

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's October installment, Monday October 9th at 7 p.m. eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

CFSJC
