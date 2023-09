This week’s WVPE photo of the week was taken by Walt Regan in Benton Township. The night sky is about to be beset by stormy weather, and the moon is lighting up the clouds before the lightning can get to them. We call it Peek-A-Moon.

What are you taking photos of? Email your shots to photo@WVPE.com and it could be selected as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.