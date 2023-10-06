WVPE is a media sponsor of Midwest Museum of American Art - Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition

Partial support for WVPE comes from the Midwest Museum of American Art, presenting their 45th Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition, a major survey of current trends by artists from 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties.

This exhibit marks forty-plus years of providing artists in northern Indiana and southern Michigan an opportunity to show their work and compete for cash awards. Since 1979, the museum has provided over $750,000 in award monies to regional artists. This exhibition, as those in the past, provides an exciting survey of the most current art being produced throughout the Michiana region.

The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art from October 7th through Sunday, December 22nd, 2023.

For more information - click here.

