Sen. Todd Young speaks at Notre Dame on need for bipartisanship

In the wake of weeks of dysfunction in the U.S. House of Representatives, Indiana Senator Todd Young was back at Notre Dame Friday to talk on the need for bipartisanship.

Senator Todd Young joined his friend and Democratic Senator Chris Coons Friday for a talk moderated by Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

The pair emphasized there has been significant bipartisan legislation passed including theinfrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act. But, they said, it often doesn’t feel that way in a polarized media landscape.

However as national rancor is boiling down into local races and board meetings, Young said the key to bipartisanship is restraint and trust in institutions.

“It takes self-discipline. It takes a certain amount of sacrifice," Young said. "Sacrifice to become more popular in particular occasions or to get the upper hand.”

Young has broken from many Republicans in recent years in recognizing the legitimacy of the 2020 election and saying he longer supports Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives this week elected Republican Rep. Mike Johnson as its speaker, breaking weeks of inaction and deadlock. However the house will need to vote by mid-November on a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown which also seeks to funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Coons said the nation's ability to approve aid will determine whether countries around the world continue to view the U.S. as a good ally.