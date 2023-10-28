© 2023 WVPE
Penn club seeks hair donors to help make wigs for kids with hair loss

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Caleb Brown, a Penn High School senior, donates his hair in April at a hair donation event organized by Short Hair Because We Care Club. Salon Nouveau stylist Breanne Farmer provided the free cut.
Provided/PHM
It’s only hair, right? It’ll grow back.

Such words might seem logical to an adult, but for kids just looking to fit in, health-related hair loss can be tough to handle.

A Penn High School student group wants to help, and they’re inviting the public to join in.

On Saturday (Nov. 4) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the school, people with at least eight inches of hair to spare can can have it cut for free by stylists from Salon Nouveau.

The hair is given to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which uses it to make free wigs for kids.

This will be the sixth hair donation event organized by Penn’s Short Hair Because We Care Club. President and founder Ella Smoker, a senior, said she’s been donating her hair since kindergarten. She recalled starting the group at Grissom Middle School.

“It was kind of a crazy thing that we were just like, we should all donate our hair, there was a group of us,” Smoker says. “We were joking about cutting our hair and then we were like, wait, we can actually do something with this? And invite other people in to help others with us?”

Smoker says as she’s gotten older, it’s been harder to get students to donate, so she’s hoping an appeal to the general public will boost turnout.

Advance registration is preferred but not required. You can register on the club’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
