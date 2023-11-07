Democrats celebrate big Election Day wins in South Bend, Mishawaka city races

Democrats had a huge day in South Bend and Mishawaka city elections, fending off Republican challengers and expanding their common council majorities.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller easily handled a challenge from Republican Desmont Upchurch to win his first re-election bid. Upchurch was trying to become the city’s first Republican mayor since Lloyd Allen won election in 1967.

And Democrats look to hold all nine South Bend common council seats for the first time in several decades. Sherry Bolden-Simpson edged out incumbent Republican Eli Wax, by just 37 votes, to win South Bend’s 5th District common council seat. The 5th District, which covers the city’s far southeast side, has elected Republican council members since at least the early 1990s.

In Mishawaka, Democrats increased their majority on the common council from 5-4, to 7-2.

Democrat Matt Carroll unseated Republican incumbent Mike Bellovich in the 2nd District.

And Democrat Lacy Hahn narrowly edged out incumbent Republican Maggie Demaegd for an at-large seat.