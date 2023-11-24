© 2023 WVPE
Everence nudges giving to Salvation Army red kettles

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
Provided/The Salvation Army

It’s a familiar sound this time of year, outside the store as you pass through. Salvation Army bell ringers, hoping you’ll drop what you can in the little red kettle to help power their mission.

The iconic charity’s Goshen chapter says inflation is driving even more need than usual this year among the people they serve year ‘round.

“We are seeing a huge increase in need,” says the Salvation Army of Goshen’s Capt. Joseph Hixenbaugh. “Just on Tuesday of this week we had seen 18 food baskets in one day. That’s a little bit of a record around here. So our clients, a lot of them are for the first time. They’re saying, ‘Hey, this is the first time I’ve needed help. Can you help me? What do I need to do?’

“Our donations have been down a little bit because times are tough for everybody around here.”

To help spur the giving, Everence Financial Advisors, who, in full disclosure, provides financial support to WVPE, has pledged $2,000 to match donations outside Goshen stores.

The bell ringer matching period will run from Monday, November 27 through December 9 outside Goshen Walmart, Martin’s and Kroger stores.
