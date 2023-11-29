Buchanan commission having special meeting over suspended city manager

Controversy that’s been swirling around Buchanan city government over the city manager’s recent suspension has prompted a special meeting Monday evening of the city commission.

Mayor Sean Denison three weeks ago suspended City Manager Ben Eldridge. Denison has said he suspended Eldridge not because of anything he had allegedly done. Instead, it was because City Commissioner Dan Vigansky violated confidentiality by telling Eldridge about the complaints before the city attorney could even begin an investigation.

At its regular meeting Monday the commission voted to consider disciplinary action against Vigansky at a yet-to-be-scheduled meeting.

Denison has said multiple city employees filed complaints against Eldridge, but he has not publicly released the nature of the complaints. Two residents have started the process to recall Denison over the suspension.

At Monday’s meeting, Vigansky was undeterred in speaking publicly about why he thinks Eldridge was suspended.

"They have 42 complaints by employees," Vigansky said. "Complaining about having to do their jobs, being made to do what every employee is supposed to do: Punch the clock and save money."

He said Eldridge has simply tried to bring efficiency and productivity to the cash-strapped city government.