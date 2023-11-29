Elkhart Republicans move for recount in close city council race

Republicans in Elkhart have filed for a recount in the city’s tightest race this cycle.

Final vote tallies from this month’s local elections gave Democrat Aaron Mishler a win in Elkhart’s 1st District council race by just six votes over Republican Nicolce Read.

This week, Elkhart County Republican Party Chair Dan Holtz filed for a recount on Read’s behalf. Holtz told WVPE he’s requesting the recount just to be sure, though he said he isn’t aware of any anomalies in the vote gathering process.

“We have pretty well-run elections here,” Holtz said. “It is simply to be sure.”

Official results from Nov. 7 have Mishler getting 491 votes and Read receiving 485

A judge on Tuesday appointed a three-person recount commission comprised of one Republican, one Democrat and one independent member who knows how the voting system operates.

The new tally is set for December 4.

The last recount in Elkhart County was in 2019 when Republican Matt Schrock defeated a Democratic challenger by just two votes in a Goshen city council race. The recount showed no change in the tally.