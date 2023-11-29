Humankind Special: Helping Prisoners to Heal

More than a million Americans are in jails and prisons. In this documentary we present the voices of ex-prisoners who’ve made profound progress in recovering from the traumas they experienced earlier in life and later when incarcerated. Some did time in solitary confinement. You'll hear stories of remarkable human transformation. Featured is Robin Casarjian, a visionary counselor and educator, whose long efforts to help prisoners heal have reached thousands of inmates — including those in all fifty states.

“When prisoners are able to release some of the hurt from their childhood, from their lives," she says, "they become themselves.” The central goal is helping people in distress to acquire capacities of deeper empathy for others and greater self-awareness. They gradually rediscover an innate core of goodness from which they had become disconnected. And this can be life-changing.

