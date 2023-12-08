© 2023 WVPE
One Small Step Conversations
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.

One Small Step: Constitutional Libertarian and Educator Stress Importance of Listening to Differing Views for Solutions.

December 8, 2023
Left: Jeff. Right J.D.

Jeff, who considers himself a Constitutional Libertarian, and J.D. a retired educator discuss how important it is to listen to others with differing opinions and how they may have solutions to the problems we all face.
