One Small Step Conversations
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.

One Small Step: Karen, Retired Dentist, and Rabbi Karen Discuss Human Life's Value and Women's Perspectives.

Published December 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST
Left: Karen Right: Karen

Retired dentist Karen and Rabbi Karen talk about the intrinsic value of human life and how women’s views can lead to better solutions for all.
