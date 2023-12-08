Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.
One Small Step: South Bend Native Kat and Mid-West Transplant Rima, Embrace Dialogue Across Diverse Backgrounds.
South Bend native Kat and Rima, a new mother and Midwest transplant both talk about wanting to share conversations with people of differing backgrounds.