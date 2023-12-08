© 2023 WVPE
One Small Step Conversations
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.

One Small Step: South Bend Native Kat and Mid-West Transplant Rima, Embrace Dialogue Across Diverse Backgrounds.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
wvpe photo
Left: Kat

South Bend native Kat and Rima, a new mother and Midwest transplant both talk about wanting to share conversations with people of differing backgrounds.
