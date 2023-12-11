© 2023 WVPE
Lake Michigan College Speaker Series: Laila Ali

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan. As part of the Lake Michigan College Speaker Series, they welcome boxing world-champion, lifestyle brand CEO, and author Laila Ali. She will discuss her trailblazing sports career, her journey as an entrepreneur, and the influence of her famous father, Muhammad Ali. This event takes place on Thursday, January 18th at 7pm. Pre-event dinner tickets are available separately starting at 5:30.

For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE!
