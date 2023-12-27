© 2023 WVPE
One Small Step Conversations
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.

One Small Step: Conversation partners Carmen and Anna share the importance of leaving the world better than they found it.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 27, 2023
Photos provided by Carmen and Anna
left: Carmen Right: Anna

Carmen a moderate/conservative small business owner, and Anna liberal leaning sociology professor share a virtual conversation. They discuss religion, politics, racism and family values. They share a commitment to heartfelt dialogue as a part of 88.1 WVPE and StoryCorps’ One Small Step.
