Portage Township expands eligibility for rent, utilities help

The Portage Township Trustee’s office in South Bend has expanded eligibility guidelines for those seeking help to pay their utility bills and rent.

Last week the township’s board voted to increase the amount of income that assistance applicants can earn. The threshold has been raised from those earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level to 150 percent.

Under this new threshold, a family of four with income up to $3,750 per month or $45,000 per year, is eligible for township assistance. The maximum annual income had been about $36,000.

The move comes as the township distributed $585,000 in poor relief in 2023, up 37 percent from the $427,000 given out in 2022.

"You're seeing costs rise, you're seeing wages not increase," says Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow. "To break the myths and misconceptions, these aren't folks who aren't working. A lot of people coming in here, they have full-time employment. Some of them have good jobs. And they're still just not able to make ends meet or they get behind on things because life gets in the way."