© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police identify woman's remains 16 years after her body was found

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:49 PM EST
Tracy L. Martin, 39, before her death in September 2007. South Bend police ask anyone with information on her actions and whereabouts in the days leading up to her death to call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Provided/South Bend Police Department
Tracy L. Martin, 39, before her death in September 2007. South Bend police ask anyone with information on her actions and whereabouts in the days leading up to her death to call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

When veteran detective Craig Whitfield joined the South Bend Police Department in September to take a fresh look at cold cases, one of the first files he opened was a “Jane Doe” from 2007.

That’s police-speak for a found body that can’t be identified.

Police have recently discovered that Jane Doe was 39-year-old Tracy L. Martin, who’s been missing for 16 years.

"There's something about an unknown individual, or a Jane Doe," Whitfield says. "They don't have a name. I've always felt it's important that that person gets their name back."

On September 29, 2007, police responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street, where a man who had been trimming weeds found a person’s mostly skeletal remains. They couldn’t be identified and the case grew cold.

On Dec. 11, WNDU featured a picture of Martin’s skull in a Michiana Unsolved segment. Within 48 hours, police received a tip, and they soon used DNA from a relative of Martin’s to identify her.

Now police want to know who killed her.

Lt. Kayla Miller urges anyone with information to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

"If you are afraid to talk to police for whatever reason, now you have a safe place that you can provide anonymous tips and say, 'I know Tracy. I knew Tracy, and here's what I know about the final days of her life."
WVPE News
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott