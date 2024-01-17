Shipshewana Ice Festival promises affordable family fun

If you’re looking for some fresh air this weekend after being cooped up by frigid weather, Shipshewana beckons.

The little LaGrange County town famous for its flea markets is hosting its 17th annual Ice Festival.

The Shipshewana Ice Festival will feature 12 people carving sculptures in ice around town, with seven of them competing for prize money. They’ll start carving at 10 a.m. Friday with judging at 4 p.m. Saturday.

But that’s not the only competition.

There will also be a chili cook-off Saturday at 10 a.m. and, new for this year, a Spicy Wing Competition on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smokehouse Grills on Morton Street. The wings are all-you-can-eat for $10.

The best value, says event chair Levi King, is paying $20 for this year’s festival pin that was designed by a Westview High School student. The pin covers your costs for sampling the chili and wings.

"The beauty of it is the ice carvings are free," King says. "You come out and view the ice carvings. You can ride the carousel. You can eat a soft pretzel. You can drink a cup of coffee. You can spend four hours in Shipshewana on Saturday with your family and easily come away with not spending much money. That makes it worthwhile for a lot of families."