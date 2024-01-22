© 2024 WVPE
Cass County Shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST

Cass County Sheriff’s Department officials say a domestic dispute turned violent Saturday night and resulted in a 24‑year‑old man being shot multiple times. The incident happened at about 7:30 Saturday night in the in the 200 block of East North Street in Marcellus. Investigators say two male roommates were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot his roommate multiple times. The victim, 24‑year‑old Brandon James Clark was taken to Bronson Trauma in Kalamazoo for his injuries. There was no information available about his condition. The shooter was taken into custody and is being held in the Cass County Jail. His name was not released pending arraignment.
Kent Fulmer
