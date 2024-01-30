© 2024 WVPE
South Bend post office cuts lobby hours because of 'disruptive nighttime activity' downtown

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST
Kathleen Keasey took this photo looking west on an empty Jefferson Bridge toward downtown South Bend in the fall of 2021, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown South Bend Inc. officials held a press conference Monday to highlight positive news from downtown over the past year but also to call on downtown property owners to work more with prospective tenants to fill vacant retail space, and to convert more empty office space to housing.
Kathleen Keasey/WVPE
Downtown South Bend, looking west from the Jefferson Bridge.

If you use a P.O. Box at the downtown South Bend post office, you’ll have less access to it starting Wednesday.

The post office says it’s a safety measure.

The post office recently notified P.O. Box holders that the lobby’s hours will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The P.O. Box Lobby is now open 5 a.m. to midnight.

The notice cites “an increase in disruptive nighttime activity in the Downtown South Bend area.”

A postal service spokesman in Illinois said no local official would be interviewed for this story. The spokesman also declined WVPE’s interview request.

Not including calls that officers initiate, South Bend police responded to the post office’s address, 424 S. Michigan Street, 67 times over the past year, according to a police spokeswoman. That’s a 29-percent increase from the 52 calls over the prior year.

Willow Wetherall, executive director of Downtown South Bend Incorporated, said she would welcome the chance to work with the post office to address their concerns. In a written statement, Wetherall said the city-funded nonprofit has used its ambassador program to successfully address “other areas of concern for downtown businesses.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
