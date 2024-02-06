© 2024 WVPE
Lakefort, Michigan Man Killed in Cass County Explosion and Fire

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST
Explosion Scene
Cass County Sheriff's Department
The Aftermath of Monday's Deadly Explosion in Cass County, Michigan

A 71‑year‑old Lakefort, Michigan man was killed and a 38‑year‑old Osceola, Indiana man was injured in an explosion and fire at a petroleum pumping station in Southwest Michigan yesterday afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Department officials say the explosion happened a little before 4:00 Monday afternoon at a pumping station in the 19000 block of Bulhand Road in Cass County’s Calvin Township. 71‑year‑old Charles Lawrence of Lakefort, Michigan was killed. 38‑year‑old Kevin Lawrence of Osceola, Indiana received minor injuries. Officials say the two men were working on a tank when it exploded, starting the fire. The incident will be investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Tags
WVPE News Cass County
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer
