© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of South Bend honors leaders for Black History Month

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:46 PM EST
1 of 9  — Samuel Diggins pic.jpg
Kesha Farlow
2 of 9  — Kesha Farlow pic.jpg
Kesha Farlow
Hollis Hughes Jr.
3 of 9  — Hollis Hughes pic.jpeg
Hollis Hughes Jr.
Arnez Lee
4 of 9  — Arnez Lee pic.jpg
Arnez Lee
Diana Miller
5 of 9  — Diana Miller pic.jpg
Diana Miller
Earl Townsend Jr.
6 of 9  — Earl Townsend Jr. pic.jpg
Earl Townsend Jr.
Alexaundria Groves
7 of 9  — Alexandria Groves pic.jpg
Alexaundria Groves
Brian Frazier
8 of 9  — Brian Frazier pic.jpg
Brian Frazier
Charlotte Pfeifer
9 of 9  — Pfeiffer pic.jpeg
Charlotte Pfeifer

A city of South Bend committee has selected this year’s honorees to celebrate Black History Month, and you can see them on some billboards this week.

The digital billboards went up Monday and will run through Sunday, at three intersections: South Bend Avenue and Edison, Lincolnway East and Ironwood, and South Michigan and Ireland.

This year the city is honoring Samuel Diggins Jr., a South Bend police officer; Kesha Farlow, founder of the IMPower Center; Hollis Hughes Jr., retired president and CEO of the United Way; Arnez Lee, a counselor at Washington High School; Diana Miller, co-founder of Faith Apostolic Temple; and Earl Townsend Jr., a longtime teacher, coach and youth advocate.

The city also is giving its Leaders Under 40 Award to Alexaundria Groves, a model who has worked to help young aspiring models; its Obama Award to Brian Frazier, an entrepreneur and filmmaker; and its Special Tribute award to Charlotte Pfeifer, a longtime community activist and leader.

Mayor James Mueller will host an awards ceremony and reception for this year’s honorees on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Black Center.

 
Tags
WVPE News Black History MonthSouth Bendbillboard
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott