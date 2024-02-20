City of South Bend honors leaders for Black History Month

A city of South Bend committee has selected this year’s honorees to celebrate Black History Month, and you can see them on some billboards this week.

The digital billboards went up Monday and will run through Sunday, at three intersections: South Bend Avenue and Edison, Lincolnway East and Ironwood, and South Michigan and Ireland.

This year the city is honoring Samuel Diggins Jr., a South Bend police officer; Kesha Farlow, founder of the IMPower Center; Hollis Hughes Jr., retired president and CEO of the United Way; Arnez Lee, a counselor at Washington High School; Diana Miller, co-founder of Faith Apostolic Temple; and Earl Townsend Jr., a longtime teacher, coach and youth advocate.

The city also is giving its Leaders Under 40 Award to Alexaundria Groves, a model who has worked to help young aspiring models; its Obama Award to Brian Frazier, an entrepreneur and filmmaker; and its Special Tribute award to Charlotte Pfeifer, a longtime community activist and leader.

Mayor James Mueller will host an awards ceremony and reception for this year’s honorees on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Black Center.