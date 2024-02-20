© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Man Arrested After Chase Through Berrien County Sunday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 20, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST
Berrien County Police Persuit
Berrien County Sheriff's Department
/
Berrien County Sheriff's Department
Suspect Vehicle from Berrien County Police Pursuit

Berrien County Sheriff’s officials say one man was arrested on multiple charges after a car chase early Sunday morning that started near Holland, Michigan and ended near in Chikaming Township near Sawyer, Michigan. Officials say they were alerted to the fact that the chase was entering Berrien at about 5:15 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect drove recklessly through Berrien County southbound on M-63. They say he was speeding, driving through stops, and driving in the wrong lane at times. Multiple departments assisted in the pursuit. Police deployed stop sticks twice. The first time, a Coloma Township officer managed to flatten one of the suspects tires, but he continued to drive. Police were able to flatten two more tires on the second attempt and the suspect car crashed. The driver faces multiple charges in Berrien and Ottawa Counties.
Tags
WVPE News Berrien CountyBerrien County Sheriff's Department
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer