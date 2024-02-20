One Man Arrested After Chase Through Berrien County Sunday

Berrien County Sheriff’s officials say one man was arrested on multiple charges after a car chase early Sunday morning that started near Holland, Michigan and ended near in Chikaming Township near Sawyer, Michigan. Officials say they were alerted to the fact that the chase was entering Berrien at about 5:15 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect drove recklessly through Berrien County southbound on M-63. They say he was speeding, driving through stops, and driving in the wrong lane at times. Multiple departments assisted in the pursuit. Police deployed stop sticks twice. The first time, a Coloma Township officer managed to flatten one of the suspects tires, but he continued to drive. Police were able to flatten two more tires on the second attempt and the suspect car crashed. The driver faces multiple charges in Berrien and Ottawa Counties.