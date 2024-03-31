J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday April 6 2024 at 7 p.m. This week Ragan Whiteside.
This one-hour broadcast features artists in the smooth jazz genre, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz whether in their training, in school or in the practice room. All of them are bringing a modern sound blended with Soul, Gospel and Rhythm and Blues.