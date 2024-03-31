© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday April 6 2024 at 7 p.m. This week Ragan Whiteside.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 31, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT
Ragan Whiteside
Ragan Whiteside steppin out cover art
Ragan Whiteside

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!
This one-hour broadcast features artists in the smooth jazz genre, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz whether in their training, in school or in the practice room. All of them are bringing a modern sound blended with Soul, Gospel and Rhythm and Blues.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team J:CubedJ:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerCool, Smooth and Hot!featurespodcastsKarl Smith