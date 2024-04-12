Construction on Angela Boulevard, Brick Road slated to start Monday

Starting Monday, both Angela Boulevard near Notre Dame’s campus and Brick Road near Cleveland will be impacted by construction projects.

At Angela, crews will work to reduce the street from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane, while adding a multi-purpose path on the north side of the road near Michigan Street.

Intersections at Eddy, Joyce and Lahey Drives just south of campus will see more pedestrian-friendly bump outs and there will be a traffic light added in at Joyce Drive.

The city says Angela will remain open during construction. That project is projected to cost $3.5 million and should finish by mid-July.

Also starting Monday, Brick Road will close between Cleveland Road and Dylan Drive for work to widen the stretch. That closure is set to last till April 25, weather permitting.

