© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction on Angela Boulevard, Brick Road slated to start Monday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
Graphic of construction coming to Angela Boulevard starting Monday, April 15.
1 of 2  — Angela Boulevard Construction
Graphic of construction coming to Angela Boulevard starting Monday, April 15.
Graphic provided, city of South Bend / WVPE
Brick Road construction set to start on April 15, 2024
2 of 2  — Brick Road construction
Brick Road construction set to start on April 15, 2024
Graphic provided, city of South Bend / WVPE

Starting Monday, both Angela Boulevard near Notre Dame’s campus and Brick Road near Cleveland will be impacted by construction projects.

At Angela, crews will work to reduce the street from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane, while adding a multi-purpose path on the north side of the road near Michigan Street.

Intersections at Eddy, Joyce and Lahey Drives just south of campus will see more pedestrian-friendly bump outs and there will be a traffic light added in at Joyce Drive.

The city says Angela will remain open during construction. That project is projected to cost $3.5 million and should finish by mid-July.

Also starting Monday, Brick Road will close between Cleveland Road and Dylan Drive for work to widen the stretch. That closure is set to last till April 25, weather permitting.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team ConstructionSouth Bend
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek