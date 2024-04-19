Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke Won't Seek Third Term

Cass County Michigan Sheriff Richard Behnke announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term as Sheriff. In a press release, Behnke said the decision was not easy; however, after discussion with his family, he feels it is time to start a new chapter in his life. Behnke started with the sheriff’s department as a deputy in 1987. The release says he doesn’t have specific plans about the path he plans to follow but does say he will stay in Cass County and hopes to continue serving the community in some fashion.