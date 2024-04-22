© 2024 WVPE
Boy takes car on ride that ends safely in school pond

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 22, 2024 at 5:18 PM EDT
South Bend police say a 10-year-old boy drove off in this SUV owned by a relative Monday morning. He left from River Park and eluded police until he reached St. Jude Catholic School south of the city, before crashing into this pond in front of the school. The boy was not seriously injured.
Provided/St. Joseph County Police Department
A boy drove off in a relative’s SUV Monday and led South Bend police on a wild chase before crashing into a pond. Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police received a call that a boy, about age 10, had stolen a family member’s SUV in the River Park area. As officers were responding, police received several calls about the SUV driving recklessly along Ironwood Drive, including the report of a hit-and-run at Ironwood and Pleasant Street.

The boy then headed south out of the city limits. Police next heard he hit a mailbox at Fellows Street and Jackson Road. When a South Bend officer tried to stop him at Fellows and Johnson Road, he drove across the grass of St. Jude Catholic School, crashing into a pond in front of the school.

The boy was able to escape the vehicle and get out of the pond on his own. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

South Bend police and school officials declined to comment or release more information. A police spokeswoman said they were still reviewing potential charges.
