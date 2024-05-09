Goshen Boys & Girls Clubs raises awareness for mental health in tree planting experience

After some thoughtful debate, kids at the Goshen Boys & Girls Club went with “Oaklin” as the name for the new oak tree they planted in front of the clubhouse on Crescent Street.

Similar tree plantings took place at over 160 club locations across the state as Boys & Girls Clubs took part in a day of service. Clubs in Elkhart County, used the opportunity highlight May as mental health awareness month.

“We all rely on each other to get the job done and to help people as much as we can in our community. Not just the kids but the whole family as well,” said Tami Hicks, who's the CEO of Boys & Girls Club locations in Elkhart County.

Just like a tree humans need strong roots, club leaders said, and that's why mental health awareness is a worth cause to highlight.

Hicks said mental health specialists and a therapy dog on hand and each location has sensory rooms and programs to help kids regulate their emotions. Hicks added that family members who send their kids to the Boys & Girls Clubs can be connected to resources through the organization.

On hand to help the children were Goshen’s Director of Environmental Resilience Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley and mayor Gina Leicht