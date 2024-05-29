© 2024 WVPE
Traffic headaches expected in Niles as construction shuts down M51

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:43 PM EDT
Graphic of construction area on M51 in Niles
Graphic Provided/MDOT
/
WVPE
Graphic of construction area on M51 in Niles

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton was brutally honest in his prediction for traffic around the city in a post to social media saying, “This is not going to be pretty.”

Starting Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close M51 to southbound traffic from Oak Street in Niles all the way down to Highway 12.

Along that stretch, there will be one lane open to cars going north. Those traveling south from Niles will need to use 3rd Street or take Oak Street to Main Street and turn onto Highway 12.

MDOT says the construction will last a month and is part of the larger $27 million project to replace the interchange at the intersection of M51 and US 12.

Crews have done some curb and sidewalk work on M51 already but the main road will be replaced in the coming month.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
