South Bend welcomes runners for Sunburst races this Saturday

The Sunburst is back in South Bend this week so if you’re not running in the races, here’s what to keep in mind.

Like last year, all the events will start and finish at the Century Center, with the route for all events going east across Jefferson.

The races are set to start around 7 a.m. so morning drivers will likely want to avoid northeast South Bend as runners traverse Sunnymede Avenue and Twyckenham Drive into Potawatomi Park.

The half marathon will also take runners along Northside Boulevard into Battell Park and is scheduled to finish by 11 a.m.

If you haven’t registered yet but want to race, race day signups are allowed while slots last.

Following the events at the Century Center there will be a beer garden and activities for kids.

