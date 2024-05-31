Vatican ambassador Joe Donnelly ready to come home from Rome

Joe Donnelly plans to leave his post as ambassador to the Vatican, returning home to Granger in July.

As President Biden’s ambassador to the Holy See the past two and a half years, Joe Donnelly has represented America’s interests in Rome, the center of the Catholic church. That’s been no small task as Russia has invaded Ukraine and Israel wages war on Hamas.

But on July 8 Donnelly will leave the post and return home to Granger. Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said he spoke with Donnelly on the phone a couple times Thursday.

"I think that he's been honored by the service and it's been a real privilege but I think at the end of the day he misses Indiana and he misses home and his family, and he wants to come back," Schmuhl said.

Politico in June quoted a Donnelly spokesman saying he planned to stay in the job through the end of this year, an indication that he wouldn’t run for governor or the Senate again. Donnelly will come home just five days before the July 13 state party convention.

But Schmuhl said people shouldn’t read anything into the timing. The party is set on Jennifer McCormick for governor and Valerie McCray for senate.

"I don't know if he has any full plans that I can announce right now but definitely wants to come home and work on some new projects."