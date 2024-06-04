Can you color within the lines? Project combines art and safety

If you could turn a city street into a giant coloring book, using paint instead of crayons, could you stay in the lines?

You can give it a shot Saturday in South Bend.

On Wednesday the city will close the 1000 block of West Washington Street for a unique project that combines pedestrian safety with public art. The city will begin installing temporary curb bump outs and crosswalks in front of IUSB’S Civil Rights Heritage Center. The goal is to make it safer for pedestrians to get from the civil rights center to Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation across the street.

But along with the traffic calming, the pedestrian crossing also will feature a mural on the street surface designed by South Bend artist Chris Silva, commissioned by the city. Silva offered the Near Westside Neighborhood Organization three mural designs and they picked one. He’ll draw that design on the street, and the public is invited to help color it on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six volunteers are needed for each two-hour shift and you can still sign up. Adults and children who can stay in the lines are welcome, no artistic talent is needed, and paint and brushes will be provided.