State Party Chair Floats Buttigieg as Harris VP pick

National news media are including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris.

His longtime friend Mike Schmuhl, Indiana’s Democratic Party chair, says he’d make a great choice.

On Monday as the dust was still settling from President Biden’s historic withdrawal from his re-election bid, Schmuhl said he didn’t know how likely Harris will be to pick Buttigieg.

"I have no idea what the odds would be, definitely Vice President Harris' choice," Schmuhl said. "I think Pete brings a lot to the table."

Harris has seen firsthand what Buttigieg can do politically. Schmuhl ran Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in 2019 as he defeated Harris and other Democrats to win the Iowa Caucuses, before ultimately bowing out as Biden secured the nomination.

Schmuhl said Buttigieg is one of the party’s top communicators. He’s from the Midwest and now lives in Traverse City, Michigan which could help win the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. He’s been vetted after running for president and being appointed to Biden’s cabinet as transportation secretary. He is an Afghanistan War veteran and served two terms as mayor of South Bend.

"All of that, combined with the fact that he's young, he's excited, he's smart, he's charismatic, I think it makes him a compelling choice if Vice President Harris wants to go down that route."

