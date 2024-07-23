Local Democratic leader says Biden exit reinvigorates party

Local Democratic leaders say Kamala Harris breathes new life into their mission to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

Democratic Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow now admits it. The former St. Joseph County Party chair says he’s so fond of Joe Biden that he hadn’t fully grasped just how much his age, highlighted by an awful debate performance, was threatening his re-election campaign.

"I really do feel like it's possible that this is the momentum that carries us all the way to November now," Critchlow said. "I wouldn't have said that a few weeks ago.

"I've got some young people in my life that I like to hear what their opinion is, and they were certainly telling me in the days leading up to this that they were having a difficult time talking their friends into voting, and now they're telling me that there's energy and enthusiasm, and their friends now are absolutely going to vote."

Harris’ campaign Tuesday said it had raised $100 million from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, a record amount. Some major donors had frozen their giving over worries that Biden couldn’t beat Trump.

St. Joseph County Republican Party chair Jackie Horvath did not reply to our interview request.