Notre Dame cancels swim season over sports betting, misconduct

The University of Notre Dame has announced it won’t field a men’s swimming team this season, after an external review found misconduct by athletes.

Just a couple weeks ago Notre Dame’s men’s swimming team was celebrating Olympic gold and silver medals in the U.S. team relays for rising senior Chris Guilano. But there were likely fewer smiles today around the Rolfs Aquatic Center on campus.

The university announced it has suspended the men’s swimming program for at least this academic year.

After receiving reports of possible misconduct on the Notre Dame team, the university hired the law firm of Ropes and Gray LLP to investigate. The review found that the athletes had not treated each other with “dignity and respect,” and that they had violated NCAA rules against gambling on intercollegiate swimming and other sports.

In a statement, Athletic Director Pete Bavaqua said, “We profoundly regret that the small number of team members who did not participate in the conduct, and those who were planning on joining the team this fall, will also suffer the consequences of this decision.”