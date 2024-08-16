© 2024 WVPE
Questions linger as mourners hold vigil for Smith children

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
The house at 222 North La Porte Avenue. On Sunday, Jan. 21, five children were killed in a fire there while an adult man and an 11-year-old girl survived.
Marek Mazurek, WVPE
Supporters of the six siblings killed in a South Bend house fire in January held a memorial vigil Friday afternoon. Some seven months later, questions linger.

Their deaths shocked and horrified the community on January 20. Angel Smith, age11; Demitis Smith, age 10. Davida Smith, age 9; Deontay Smith, age 5. Faith Smith, age 17 months.

Their father, 67-year-old David L. Smith, escaped the burning LaPorte Avenue house without injury.

Despite being asked multiple times, the South Bend Fire Department has never released the cause of the fire.

There also have been many questions about a community fund that was established at 1st Source Bank after the fire to help the family. Lynn Coleman, a retired cop, former mayor’s assistant, and former candidate for mayor himself, has been the public spokesman for the fund. On Friday Coleman said the money is being used to rent housing for Smith.

"The fund helped the dad out with a new place to live, and outside of that, that's all I'm at liberty to talk about," Coleman said.

Coleman said he does not think the public is entitled to know details of the fund.

"We have done what was intended to be done with and that's about as far as I can go right now."
David L. Smithfiresdeadly firefatal fire
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
