Questions linger as mourners hold vigil for Smith children

Supporters of the six siblings killed in a South Bend house fire in January held a memorial vigil Friday afternoon. Some seven months later, questions linger.

Their deaths shocked and horrified the community on January 20. Angel Smith, age11; Demitis Smith, age 10. Davida Smith, age 9; Deontay Smith, age 5. Faith Smith, age 17 months.

Their father, 67-year-old David L. Smith, escaped the burning LaPorte Avenue house without injury.

Despite being asked multiple times, the South Bend Fire Department has never released the cause of the fire.

There also have been many questions about a community fund that was established at 1st Source Bank after the fire to help the family. Lynn Coleman, a retired cop, former mayor’s assistant, and former candidate for mayor himself, has been the public spokesman for the fund. On Friday Coleman said the money is being used to rent housing for Smith.

"The fund helped the dad out with a new place to live, and outside of that, that's all I'm at liberty to talk about," Coleman said.

Coleman said he does not think the public is entitled to know details of the fund.

"We have done what was intended to be done with and that's about as far as I can go right now."