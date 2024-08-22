County to hear township treasurer candidates argue recount

In Vandalia, the Republican candidates for township treasurer continue to battle, some two weeks after the Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Keeping up with the back-and-forth is starting to feel a bit like watching a tennis match. In Cass County’s Penn Township, longtime treasurer Paul Rutherford initially appeared to receive just one more vote than his challenger, Jodi Bucher. On Election Day, a woman who said she wanted to vote for Bucher was instead sent to vote in neighboring Calvin Township because of an error in the state’s voter registration software.

The county Board of Canvassers initially counted that vote, resulting in both candidates receiving 281 votes. To break the tie, the board had approved a special mail-in election, but the state canceled that by tossing out that late Bucher vote and naming Rutherford the winner.

But now Bucher has requested a recount and Rutherford has filed an objection to her request. The county Board of Canvassers will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Cassopolis to review Rutherford’s objection.

The winner will be elected in November, since the Democratic Party has not fielded a candidate.