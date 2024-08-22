© 2024 WVPE
County to hear township treasurer candidates argue recount

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:55 PM EDT
Penn Township building, Vandalia, Mich.
Provided
Penn Township building, Vandalia, Mich.

In Vandalia, the Republican candidates for township treasurer continue to battle, some two weeks after the Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Keeping up with the back-and-forth is starting to feel a bit like watching a tennis match. In Cass County’s Penn Township, longtime treasurer Paul Rutherford initially appeared to receive just one more vote than his challenger, Jodi Bucher. On Election Day, a woman who said she wanted to vote for Bucher was instead sent to vote in neighboring Calvin Township because of an error in the state’s voter registration software.

The county Board of Canvassers initially counted that vote, resulting in both candidates receiving 281 votes. To break the tie, the board had approved a special mail-in election, but the state canceled that by tossing out that late Bucher vote and naming Rutherford the winner.

But now Bucher has requested a recount and Rutherford has filed an objection to her request. The county Board of Canvassers will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Cassopolis to review Rutherford’s objection.

The winner will be elected in November, since the Democratic Party has not fielded a candidate.
Penn Township TreasurerPaul RutherfordJodi Bucherrecount
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
