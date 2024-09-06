Parade Sunday to honor Penn wrestling alum Sarah Hildebrandt

Penn High School wrestling alum Sarah Hildebrandt made her hometown proud in the recent Paris Olympics. She’s back home now, and the community’s eager to show her their love with a parade on Sunday.

Sarah Hildebrandt dedicated herself to her dream of winning an Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo games. She won bronze. Some might have quit then, but winning bronze only added fuel to the fire within her.

After Tokyo Hildebrandt set her sights on the Paris games and this time she did it. The 31-year-old took gold with a 3-0 win over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. at the school on Bittersweet Road, turn left onto McKinley Highway and end about two miles away at Zolman’s Tire. The school invites the public to line both sides of McKinley.

The celebration will then continue at 4:30 p.m. at Urban Swirl, the frozen yogurt and ice cream spot in Heritage Square. Urban Swirl is co-owned by Hildebrandt’s parents, Chris and Nancy, and Penn wrestling coach Brad Harper and his wife Chrissy.

Local elected officials will speak, and there will be T-shirts and posters, available on a first come, first serve basis.