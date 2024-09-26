City spending $500,000 more to demo vandalized YMCA building

Vandals, thieves and squatters are making redevelopment of the former YMCA site in South Bend more costly for the city.

The Northside Boulevard building sat vacant for four years before the city acquired it in April in a trade with the YMCA of Greater Michiana, as the Y moved into city-owned space in downtown’s Leighton Healthplex building.

Last month the city’s redevelopment commission approved a request to spend up to $1.25 million to demolish the building, including identifying and safely removing any asbestos.

But on Thursday the administration came back to the commission asking for, and receiving, $500,000 more for the demolition, bringing the spend up to $1.75 million.

City engineer Zach Hurst said he underestimated the complexity of the job, given that the building has an 11,000-square-foot sub-basement that’s 18 feet underground, across the street from the St. Joseph River. Hurst says that’s all flooded. The water must be removed before an estimated 980 truckloads of dirt are brought in to fill the void.

While it’s a hassle, city community investment executive director Caleb Bauer said the city should more than recoup the extra money once the prime riverfront site is redeveloped next year.