St. Margaret's House ready to grow to meet rising need in South Bend

St. Margaret’s House, South Bend’s longtime day shelter for homeless women and children, says it’s time to grow to meet growing needs.

It’s hard to overstate how important the work St. Margaret’s House does, and they’ve been doing it for decades in downtown South Bend. Homeless women, and sometimes their children, can come in during the day for a hot meal, a safe, comfortable place to rest, and some guidance toward services.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, St. Margaret’s House has seen the need grow.

"We are seeing an increase in the mental health crisis, an increase in homelessness, an increase in drug use and dependency," said Lauren Smyth, senior director of development, strategy and sustainability.

The nonprofit plans a $7.5 million renovation and expansion and are about to launch a public capital campaign. They hope to break ground in a year and finish in two years.

On Thursday they got a boost from the city of South Bend, when the redevelopment commission earmarked $750,000 for the project. Smyth says what’s good for their clients is good for the community.

"We as a city need a community that is thriving and that is doing well and feels supported," Smyth said. "So the ability to serve more women and to let them feel like they are connected to something bigger and deeper, really helps people work toward stability and the ability to thrive."

St. Margaret's House in a few weeks plans to add a capital campaign giving option on its website. Until then you can donate and let them know it's for the capital campaign.