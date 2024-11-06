© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

La Casa gearing up for Trump's mass deportation pledge

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST
La Casa de Amistad Executive Director Juan Constantino, right, poses for a photo at a recent National Hispanic Heritage Month event with honoree Amada Salazar and South Bend Mayor James Mueller. To prepare for Donald Trump's pledge to deport undocumented immigrants en masse on "Day One" of his term, Constantino says the nonprofit plans to seek help from community allies. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently sent the city a letter accusing it of being a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants.
Provided
La Casa de Amistad Executive Director Juan Constantino, right, poses for a photo at a recent National Hispanic Heritage Month event with honoree Amada Salazar and South Bend Mayor James Mueller. To prepare for Donald Trump's pledge to deport undocumented immigrants en masse on "Day One" of his term, Constantino says the nonprofit plans to seek help from community allies like the city administration. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently sent the city a letter accusing it of being a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants.

One of President-Elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises was mass deportation of undocumented immigrants on “Day One” of his presidency.

A local group is taking the threat seriously.

One person who took note of Trump’s promise was Juan Constantino, executive director of La Casa de Amistad, Michiana’s leading Hispanic advocacy group. He said the nonprofit’s leadership team already met Wednesday to begin planning, focusing on three things to start.

"How do we prepare our community? How do we protect our community with legal defense, and then how do we convene allies to support us in this work?" he said.

Constantino says La Casa’s first priority is to quickly hire an immigration attorney to work in its Immigration Clinic.

"Are our families prepared for it? And it's unfortunately something we have to think about. If mom and/or dad get deported, what right-of-attorneys are in place? What guardianship letters are in place? Does the whole family move with mixed-status families?"

Constantino said he’s already seeing people express fear that reminds him of 2016 when Trump first took office.

"Through the phone calls that are coming in, the families that are physically walking in and asking questions, the uptick in immigration legal consultations in quite literally the last 24 hours, so the team is beginning to brace themselves."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott