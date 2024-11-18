© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of South Bend studying whether '60s mistake can be fixed

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:52 PM EST
The city of South Bend is beginning a study of this area, which it's calling the Market District because it contains the Farmers Market. The federally funded study will look at whether the freeway ramps on both sides of the Cooper Bridge carrying Eddy and Sample streets over the St. Joseph River and Lincolnway should be eliminated.
Provided
The city of South Bend is beginning a study of this area, which it's calling the Market District because it contains the Farmers Market. The federally funded study will look at whether the freeway ramps on both sides of the Cooper Bridge carrying Eddy and Sample streets over the St. Joseph River and Lincolnway should be eliminated.

The city of South Bend wants to correct what it says was a big transportation mistake in the 1960s, and it’s seeking public input on how best to do that.

Where wide bridges carry Eddy and Sample streets over the St. Joseph River and Lincolnway, it looks and feels like an interstate exchange in the heart of the city. There’s a freeway-like cloverleaf with ramps and big green signs with arrows pointing to other places.

It was all built in the so-called urban renewal of the early ‘60s in an effort to move traffic faster in and out of the city’s core, mainly Studebaker workers. But the automaker closed in 1963, about a year after the project was finished, making it almost instantly useless, says Jitin Kain, the city’s deputy public works director.

Worse than useless, Kain says the interchange divided neighborhoods, leading to continued racial segregation and redlining by mortgage lenders. It’s a scenario that played out across the nation when interstate highways were run through inner city neighborhoods.

The city is calling the area the Market District because of the nearby Farmers Market. With the help of research by Notre Dame architecture students, the city last year won a $2.4 million grant, and is adding $600,000 in city money, to hire a consultant. You’ll soon see their surveyors out taking photos, for a study of how streets in the area might be reconfigured if the ramps are removed.

"So if we remove the ramps, all that area becomes available then for other uses, and that's what we're asking the public to give their feedback on," Kain said.

The city invites the public to an informational meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center.

Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bendfarmers marketMarket Districturban renewalredlining
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott